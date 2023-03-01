A die-hard supporter of Peter Obi has been rushed to the hospital following the victory of Bola Tinubu of the APC in the 2023 presidential election

The elderly woman named Rebekah Ikeakor was said to have collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, upon hearing that Obi lost the election to Tinubu

Ms Ikeakor's son spoke exclusively to Legit.ng about how his mother has been an ardent supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nnewi, Anambra state - An elderly woman, Rebekah Ikeakor, resident in Abubor-Nnewichi, Nnewi, Anambra state, was reportedly rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, when she collapsed on hearing the news that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was declared winner of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 25.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

Rebekah Ikeakor, elderly woman, rushed to the hospital after Bola Tinubu's victory. Photo victory. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Son of the victim, Uzoma Ikeakor, who spoke to Legit.ng, said his mother almost gave up the ghost when he told her that Peter Obi lost the presidential election.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My mother is a die-hard supporter of Mr Peter Obi. The place we live in Lagos state, my mother was one of the people that moved from place to place asking people to vote for Obi and Labour Party.

"What she did in Idumota, Lagos state, where we live brought a lot of hatred to her. Infact, a lot of Yoruba women stopped buying things from her shop because they said she hated Tinubu and Yoruba people.

"She received a lot of threats from people, such that she stopped going to her shop five days before the election. And after voting on Saturday, February 25, she insisted that we must come back to Nnewi the following day, until such a time when Lagos would be calm, and Peter Obi shall have been announced the winner.

"My mom prayed a lot - fasted so much, having the belief that Peter Obi would become president of Nigeria, so that suffering and bad governance will end. So, when she heard that Tinubu was declared winner, it took my family members great efforts to revive her, because, she collapsed immediately."

Legit.ng visits hospital where Rebekah Ikeakor is being treated

When Legit.ng visited the emergency unit of the hospital, where she was reportedly kept, a medical doctor on duty, who refused to disclose her name, said the patient was down and needed some rest.

She said:

"You cannot see her now. She is down and needs rest. You may come back tomorrow; by then, she must have gotten better."

INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 Presidential Election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared APC's Tinubu as the winner of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election.

Professor Mahmud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, the winner of the keenly contested election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja.

He announced that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 6,101,533.

Source: Legit.ng