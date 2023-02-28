Nigerian opposition parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party and the African Democratic Party have called on Mahmood Yakubu, to step down from his position as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a joint press conference, the opposition parties also called for an outright cancellation of the 2023 presidential election process.

PDP, Labour and other opposition parties have called on the INEC chairman to step aside from his job.

Source: Original

Speaking at the briefing the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, urged President Muhamamdu Buhari to do the right and save Nigerians from imminent doom.

Abure said:

"We are therefore constrained on this development to state that INEC compromised the integrity of the election even before the collation of results began at the polling units."

The parties also said that there will be no need to wait as the presidential election process is already flawed and many Nigerians are not only aggrieved but disappointed by the performance of the INEC as an electoral umpire.

Those present at the joint press conference include the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and his colleague at the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu; a former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha; former presidential candidate for PDP, Dele Momodu, a former Anambra state governorship, Valentine Ozigbo and the national chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Ralph Nwosu.

Also in attendance was Oseloka Obaze, a former aide to an ex-governor of Anambra state and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The press conference was also moderated by a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye.

