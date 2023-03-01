The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called for peace and urged electoral stakeholders to tread the path of resolution rather than calls for the cancellation of the 2023 presidential polls.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Arole Oduduwa appealed on Tuesday, February 28, hours after ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo called for elections to be cancelled in areas where the violence was recorded during the elections.

Ooni called on aggrieved individuals to seek legit procedures in venting their displeasure over the conduct of the election. Photo: Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi - Ojaja II

Source: UGC

According to Ooni, he said the nation does not need any form of distraction as it will be detrimental to the peace of the country.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“All over the world, elections are known to be disputed. And the tension must be addressed in a way in line with law of the land and in accordance with the best global practices.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“All politicians involved and their respective political parties without exception (need) not to do anything capable of heating up the polity as this dangerously amounts to torching up a simmering fire of Nigerian cohesion.”

The Yoruba monarch further urged Nigerians to keep calm and exercise patience, noting that the country's unity and progress come first before any individual, no matter how powerful.

He said:

“Nigeria and indeed some Nigerians are yet to recover from the hurts that emanated from the mismanagement of the #ENDSARS protest. That is why we must be watchful of our conduct and speeches.

“Nigerians have suffered enough and any form of uproar will add to the already harsh condition of living for Nigerians especially the poor and vulnerable amongst us. I equally urge our youths to resist all pressure to be utilized by unpatriotic elements as thugs.”

Source: Legit.ng