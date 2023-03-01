There were rowdy scenes at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja, the venue for the national collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As the Daily Trust newspaper reported, the rowdy atmosphere erupted when two opposing protesters stormed the venue to vent their displeasure over the collation of the results announced.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: INEC

Ilemona Onoja, a member of one of the first groups of protesters, said the INEC chairman has failed to fulfil his promise to conduct a transparent election, and they are demanding that he fulfil his obligations.

Onoja said:

“Instead what we are seeing is a situation where results that were written, that didn’t follow the process, are being announced as the results of the election contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, contrary to the INEC guidelines that they issued, and contrary to the promises of the INEC chairman.”

Lilian Kozau, who was part of the protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari to cement his integrity by calling INEC to order.

However, the opposing protesters had a different perspective to their protest at the ICC premises.

They said they were satisfied with the conduct of the election and the outcome of the Saturday presidential polls.

Lawrence Beatrice who led the counter-protest urged INEC to disregard any form of distractions emanating from the camp of aggrieved oppositions.

Similarly, another group of protesters under the aegis of Nigerian Voters led by Dominic Alancha kicked against calls for cancellation of the election.

Alancha said:

“We are absolutely in support of the process and we urge INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to continue with the collation and announcement of results as they trickle in.”

He said that some sitting governors lost their senatorial bids and some serving members of the National Assembly lost their return bids while “ordinary citizens” won various offices showed that the electoral process was free, fair, transparent and credible.

