FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will not return to Senate after his victory at the just concluded 2023 presidential polls.

He told her fellow senators not to expect her back in the red chambers anytime soon.

Tinubu made this statement while delivering his appreciation speech in Abuja on Wednesday, March 1.

He stated that Senator Tinubu would perform her duties as the housewife and the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu said:

"To my lovely wife, Oluremi Tinubu, you, the senators, don't expect her back; she's going to be my housewife and First Lady.

"Enough of lending; if you're not tired of me now, I won't be tired of you. I am very happy."

