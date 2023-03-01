The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the keenly contested 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu who polled 8,794,726 was declared the winner by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

APC's Bola Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Below are the results of the 12 states that gave Tinubu the coveted victory in the presidential poll.

1. Rivers state

APC - 231,591

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

LP - 175,071

NNPP - 1,322

PDP - 88,468

2. Borno State

APC - 252,282

LP - 7,205

NNPP - 4,626

PDP - 190,921

3. Zamfara state

APC - 298,396

LP - 1,660

NNPP - 4,044

PDP - 193,978

4. Kogi state

APC - 240,751

LP - 56,217

NNPP - 4,238

PDP - 145,104

5. Benue state

APC - 310,468

LP - 308,372

NNPP - 4,740

PDP - 130,081

6. Niger State

APC - 375,183

LP - 80,452

PDP - 284,898

NNPP - 21,836

7. Jigawa State

APC - 421,390

LP - 1,889

NNPP - 98,234

PDP - 386,587

8. Oyo State

APC - 449,884

LP - 99,110

NNPP - 4,095

PDP - 182,977

9. Ogun State

APC - 341,554

LP - 85,829

NNPP - 2,200

PDP - 123,831

10. Ondo State

APC - 369924

LP - 44405

NNPP - 930

PDP - 115463

11. Kwara State

APC - 263572

LP - 31166

PDP - 136909

NNPP - 3141

12. Ekiti State

APC- 201,494

LP- 11,397

NNPP - 264

PDP- 89,554

Source: Legit.ng