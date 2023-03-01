2023 Presidential Election: Full Results of States Won by Bola Tinubu
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won the keenly contested 2023 presidential election.
Tinubu who polled 8,794,726 was declared the winner by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.
Below are the results of the 12 states that gave Tinubu the coveted victory in the presidential poll.
1. Rivers state
APC - 231,591
LP - 175,071
NNPP - 1,322
PDP - 88,468
2. Borno State
APC - 252,282
LP - 7,205
NNPP - 4,626
PDP - 190,921
3. Zamfara state
APC - 298,396
LP - 1,660
NNPP - 4,044
PDP - 193,978
4. Kogi state
APC - 240,751
LP - 56,217
NNPP - 4,238
PDP - 145,104
5. Benue state
APC - 310,468
LP - 308,372
NNPP - 4,740
PDP - 130,081
6. Niger State
APC - 375,183
LP - 80,452
PDP - 284,898
NNPP - 21,836
7. Jigawa State
APC - 421,390
LP - 1,889
NNPP - 98,234
PDP - 386,587
8. Oyo State
APC - 449,884
LP - 99,110
NNPP - 4,095
PDP - 182,977
9. Ogun State
APC - 341,554
LP - 85,829
NNPP - 2,200
PDP - 123,831
10. Ondo State
APC - 369924
LP - 44405
NNPP - 930
PDP - 115463
11. Kwara State
APC - 263572
LP - 31166
PDP - 136909
NNPP - 3141
12. Ekiti State
APC- 201,494
LP- 11,397
NNPP - 264
PDP- 89,554
