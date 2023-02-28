The battle to succeed President Muhammadui Buhari in the ongoing election is between 3 giants, who are Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party; and Peter Obi, Labour Party.

According to Vanguard, the 3 elephants have been locking horns in the tight race as results of the February 25 presidential and national assembly election continued to trickle out yesterday, February 27.

Tinubu leads in 14 local governments announced so far Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

So far, results of 14 state have been officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, who is the chief returning officer of the poll.

The APC candidate took the lead in the results, while PDP Atiku and Peter Obi of Labour Party followed.

From the results so far, as announced at the national collation centre in Abuja, Tinubu has garnered 4,105,663, while Atiku have got 3,052,625 votes, and Obi polled 1,643,069 votes.

Source: Legit.ng