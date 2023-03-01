Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, has been declared the winner of the poll.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After getting the highest number of votes with 8,794726, the former governor of Lagos state is declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

When will Bola Tinubu receive certificate of return Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

When will Tinubu receive the certificate of return?

Following the declaration, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, announced that the President-elect would receive his certificate of return by 3pm on Wednesday, March 1.

Mahmoud made the announcement after declaring the APC candidate as the winner of the poll in the early hour of Wednesday, March 1, 2023, as monitored by Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng