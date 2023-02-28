PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has approached the court to prevent moves by opposition parties to halt the ongoing collation of presidential election results ongoing in Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that the candidate and his party filed a suit to restrain the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party preventing the continuous announcement and collation of results of the poll.

The suit was marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023 and filed before the Federal High Court in Kano.

The Action Alliance and the Independent National Electoral Commission were joined as defendants while the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, was also listed as a plaintiff.

They asked the court to make the order restraining the defendants from stopping the collation and announcement of the results.

