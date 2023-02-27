As the collation of the presidential election continues, some youths have protested against the results being reeled out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Legit.ng gathered that the protesters, who are mostly youths, stormed the national collation centre, the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, to express their displeasure over the election results.

Youths across Abuja have protested against some of the results announced by INEC. Photo: Paul

Source: UGC

The youths, led by activist, Moses Ogidi-Paul, described the conduct of the presidential election as disgraceful.

Placards displayed by the protesters read: "BeingbackIREV, no IREV no collation," "Nigeria not for sale, we fight for justice," "INEC keep your promises" among others.

At the time of this report, no official of the electoral commission has come out to address the protesting youths.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The group of youths also alleged that INEC was announcing rigged results of the 2023 presidential election from different collation centres.

INEC chairman Declares National Collation Centre Open in Abuja

Meanwhile, as the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections are almost ending, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, officially declared the National collation centre in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, open.

Speaking at the ICC at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Sunday, February 26, Yakubu urged civil society organisations and media to draw the analysis and reports based on only the official results released by the electoral umpire.

Yakubu noted that collation for Nigeria's presidential elections is done at four levels.

Finally, INEC explains slow collation of presidential election on iREV portal

Meanwhile, with growing anger among Nigerians over the slow uploading of the 2023 presidential election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Results portal, the electoral umpire has said it experienced some technical glitches.

The INEC’s commissioner on information and voter education, Festus Okoye, the commission is aware of the challenges with the commission’s results viewing portal.

Okoye, in a statement released on Sunday, February 26, and received by Legit.ng said that, unlike the off-season elections, the portal has been relatively slow and unsteady.

He said that the commission regrets any setback this may have caused, mainly because of the importance of IReV in the election results management process.

Source: Legit.ng