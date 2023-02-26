FCT, Abuja - With growing anger among Nigerians over the slow uploading of the 2023 presidential election results on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Results portal, the electoral umpire has said it experienced some technical glitches.

The INEC’s commissioner on information and voter education, Festus Okoye, the commission is aware of the challenges with the commission’s results viewing portal.

Nationwide outcry has greeted the electoral commission over its delay in uploading election results.

Source: Facebook

Okoye, in a statement released on Sunday, February 26, and received by Legit.ng said that, unlike the off-season elections, the portal has been relatively slow and unsteady.

He said that the commission regrets any setback this may have caused, mainly because of the importance of IReV in the election results management process.

His words:

“The problem is totally due to technical glitches related to scaling up of the iReV from a platform for managing off-season, state elections to one for managing of nationwide general elections.

“It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations.”

INEC assures Nigerians

Further speaking, Okoye said the commission wishes to assure Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of the INEC systems. He also notes that the iReV remains well-secured.

He said:

“Our technical team is working assiduously to solve all the outstanding problems, and users of the iReV will have noticed improvements since last night.

“We also wish to assure Nigerians that results from the Polling unit copies of which were issued to political parties are safe on both the BVAS and the IReV portal.

“These results cannot be tampered with, and any discrepancy between them and the physical results used in collation will be thoroughly investigated and remediated, in line with Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

Okoye stated that INEC fully appreciates the public’s concerns about this situation and welcomes various suggestions that have been received so far.

