Banks have resumed operations after the recently concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections

Local airlines also resumed operations after the elections, with an increase in passenger traffic

The resumption of banking and airline operations captured the mood of people after the elections tension

Business activities across the country have returned to normalcy after the breaks occasioned by weekend’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Legit.ng checks show that many companies resumed full operations on Monday, as the votes collation and winners' announcement continues.

The popular markets, such as Oshodi, Agege, Ikeja, Ile Epo, Idumota, Mile 12, were heavily populated with traders exhibiting various items confidently without fears despite the weekend tensions.

The queues at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) locations resumed while other customers stormed banking’ hall.

The resumption of activities resulted in heavy traffic in Lagos metropolis, the nation’s commercial nerve centre, indicating a renewed zeal in the masses for daily business activities.

Furthermore, local airlines have resumed their operations, some beginning as early as Sunday.

Ibom, Arik, and Airpeace airlines started operation on Sunday, while United Nigeria Airlines and Azman will fully start their operations on Monday.

Airlines operation

Ahead of the election, several airlines released several advisory to travellers, Azman air said there wouldn’t be flight operations on election day and the following day.

The advisory reads:

"This is to advise all of our esteemed passengers that Azman Air will not operate any of its planned flights on Saturday, February 25th and Sunday, February 26th, 2023 owing to mobility restrictions coming from the impending General Elections."

