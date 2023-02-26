The Labour Party presidential candidate has continued to surprise Nigerians with a strong leading margin

Peter Obi has won the polling unit of the former President Goodluck Jonathan, leading with 94 votes

Interstingly, APC flagbearer Bola Tinubu polled 26 votes while PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar secured 43 votes

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s polling unit in Otuoke unit 39, Ward 13, Otuabula, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

Obi polled 94 votes to defeat the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 43 votes and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored 16 votes.

Obi secured Jonathan's polling unit

The result obtained by Daily Trust is signed by the presiding officer, Faith Benjamin has the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso scoring zero in the former president’s unit.

Massive jubilation as Tinubu leads Obi, Atiku in Ondo

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu won the election results of the three local governments in Ondo state announced so far.

Legit.ng gathered that the LGs are Akure North, Akoko South East and Akoko South West.

In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes to defeat the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, who got 4,633 and 2,945 votes respectively.

Fresh trouble for Wike, INEC as Labour Party demands cancellation of Rivers election, gives strong reason

The Labour Party (LP) on Sunday, February 25, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel elections in some areas in Rivers State.

The LP raised made this call while noting “unverified and manipulated results” arises from Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly.

The party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement, alleged that elections were manipulated in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo and Rumukoro amongst others in Rivers.

