The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won the election results of the three local governments in Ondo state announced so far, Daily Trust reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Legit.ng gathered that the LGs are Akure North, Akoko South East and Akoko South West.

In Akure North, Tinubu polled 14,261 votes to defeat the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party standard bearer, Peter Obi, who got 4,633 and 2,945 votes respectively.

In Akoko South East, TInubu secured 10,765 votes, Atiku got 3,016 votes while Obi polled 470 votes.

In Akoko South West, Tinubu scored 28,367 votes, Atiku, 5,376 while Obi got 920 votes.

AKURE NORTH

APC: 14,261

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

LP: 2,945

PDP: 4,633

AKOKO SOUTH EAST

APC: 10,765

LP: 470

PDP: 3,016

AKOKO SOUTH WEST

APC — 28,367

PDP — 5,376

LP — 920

Tinubu wins all 16 LGs in Ekiti state with a total of 201,486 votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Tinubu won the presidential election in Ekiti state.

It was reported that Tinubu won in all 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Ekiti state to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

According to the report, results announced at the State Collation Centre, Tinubu scored a total of 201,486 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

INEC officials at the state collation centre have announced the results of each of the local governments.

The PDP's candidate, who is Tinubu’s closest rival, scored over 25 per cent of the votes cast in the state with a total of 89,554 while Obi of the Labour Party got 11,397 votes, thus enable to meet the 25 per cent requirement in the state.

Source: Legit.ng