Whether it came across as a surprise to some keen political observers, a number of politicians participating in the general elections, failed to deliver their polling units.

The failure of these politicians will not only affect their chances in the polls; it will rub off on those of their parties.

Below is the list of these big names and where they lost:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo failed to deliver his polling unit for Peter Obi in Ogun state and lost the presidential election by nine votes, while Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu claimed 56 votes.

Abdullahi Adamu

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit to the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Nasarawa state on Saturday, February 25.

While he got 85 votes, Obi came ahead of him with 132 votes.

Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) failed to deliver his polling unit in Oredo local government area, Ward 4, Unit 19, Emokpae Model Primary School for Atiku Abubakar.

He lost to Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), while Obi polled a total of 105 votes.

In the polling unit, the PDP scored 55 votes to emerge second as Tinubu took third place with 27 votes.

Datti Baba-Ahmed

Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, lost his polling unit to the PDP's Atiku in polling unit 021 at Tudun Wada ward, in Zaria LGA of Kaduna state.

PDP secured 102 votes to win the polling unit followed by the (APC) with 98 votes.

The LP came third with 54 votes and the NNPP polled 11 votes.

Akin Osuntokun

Obi's campaign council director-general, Osuntokun, failed to deliver his polling unit to the LP

According to the results, the APC secured 14,516 votes while the LP scored 391 votes.

Meanwhile, in the polling unit, the PDP garnered 4,318 votes while New Nigeria People’s Party got 10 votes.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan

Lawan lost his polling unit in Katuzu Primary School polling unit 001B., Gashua in Yobe, to Atiku and failed to deliver to Tinubu.

As shown in the results, Tinubu got 107 votes, and Atiku won with 186.

For the senatorial election, Lawan, got 114 votes while the PDP senatorial candidate got 219, and the New Nigeria’s People Party polled 11 votes.

Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha was lost in his polling unit

This was as Atiku polled 90 votes while Mustapha had 40 votes. Labour Party polled 23 votes.

Source: Legit.ng