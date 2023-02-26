The leadership of the Labour Party in Rivers state has called the attention of INEC regarding what really went down during the Saturday, February 25, election in the state

The party's national chairman has called of the cancellation of the election exercise at the Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo and Rumukoro amongst others in Rivers

The party alleged electoral robbery was the main issue that characterised the voting process in the areas listed above, thereby urging INEC to do the needful

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

The Labour Party (LP) on Sunday, February 25, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel elections in some areas in Rivers State.

The LP raised made this call while noting “unverified and manipulated results” arises from Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly.

The Labour Party has rejected election exercise in Rivers state. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Labour Party reacts to Rivers electoral exercise

The party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement, alleged that elections were manipulated in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo and Rumukoro amongst others in Rivers.

He also alleged that political thugs invaded various polling units and collation centres, took away election materials including the results sheets and “manipulated the BVAS machines and uploaded fake results into the Central portal”.

“We took particular note of incidences in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo, Rumukoro and several other areas where Labour Party was clearly leading in virtually all the polling units with very wide margins,” he stated.

Abure alleged that at the polling units in Governor Nyesom Wike’s compound in Worji, the LP scored 323 votes against All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which polled 5 and 2 votes respectively.

The LP chairman, however, claimed that security agents were used to snatch ballot papers.

Source: Legit.ng