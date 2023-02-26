A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps has been caught in a yet-to-be-identified polling unit trying to manipulate the results of the 2023 presidential election.

The corps member was caught by some members manipulating the results by swapping votes gathered by the Labour Party for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

An NYSC member was caught manipulating results after the 2023 presidential election in Enugu state. Photo: Peter Obi, Preach Love, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the NYSC member was surrounded by scores of voters at the polling unit and police officers as she was queried on her actions by some concerned Nigerians.

One of the Nigerians who spoke to the NYSC members asked her if she did not understand some of the guidelines handed to the ad-hoc staff for the 2023 polls.

The voter asked:

"Did they not teach you about what you are to expect in this election?"

The corps member responded:

"They taught me."

She was later asked of what she intended to tell her superiors at the INEC headquarters about her actions.

To this, the corps members said:

"I am very very sorry. Please forgive me."

The corps members also agreed to accept all the consequences of her action in the video shared by a Twitter user.

Watch the full video here:

NYSC members get serious warning as acting DG declares corps' preparation for 2023

Members of the National Youth Service Corps had earlier been warned against any form of electoral malpractice.

The warning was issued to the corps members by the acting director-general of the NYSC Charity Uba.

According to Uba, anyone who is caught perpetrating any action against the electoral law will go to jail.

