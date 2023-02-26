Politicians who are corrupt and are not making the nation proud, have been given a strong, bad name

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described politicians who engage in vote-buying as “armed robbers”.

Jonathan made this assertion immediately after casting his vote on Saturday evening, February 25, spoke in Bayelsa, his home state, Channels TV reported.

The former president said the conduct of politicians matters during the elections, noting that politics ought to be seen as a “clean business”.

“My wish for Nigeria is for us to conduct a peaceful election.

“For us who are politicians, our conduct matters a lot and I always tell politicians that yes, you can win the election through unorthodox means or not. Like using violence to win elections or buying votes and so on but when you do that, you are behaving like an armed robber or a con man,” he said.

2023 Election: El-Rufai votes, reveals candidate he wants to win

In another development, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday, Febraury 25, after casting his vote, said his prayer is for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win.

The governor queued for over an hour to cast his vote.

The Kaduna governor lamented low turnout of voters across the state and reported cases of ballot and Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) snatching in some parts.

El-Rufai said:

“We are grateful to Almighty God for bringing us to this day when all Nigerians will decide who will lead them for the next four years.

“In Kaduna State so far, as at the time I came here, everything has been going on smoothly."

2023 presidency: PDP's Atiku casts his vote in Adamawa, speaks on voting process

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cast his vote in his hometown of Adamawa.

Speaking after performing his civic duty, Atiku expressed optimism that the process will be hitch-free for voters, Punch reports.

The former vice president said the process was simple and easy and that he cast his vote without any problem.

