Atiku Abubakar has asked the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to instruct the collation officers for the just concluded elections to upload the results from the polling units to the INEC server immediately.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the move is necessary to checkmate some governors who are trying to compromise the results at the local government collation level.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 26, by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, Atiku said:

“It will be a disservice to Nigerians and a negation to democracy for anyone to subvert the will of the people as freely expressed in their votes of yesterday.”

He called on Nigerians to be calm but vigilant to ensure that anti-democratic elements who are masquerading as progressives do not steal their mandate.

He also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian people for their support so far and pledged to continue to work hard to earn their trust and confidence.

The statement added:

"We are humbled and honoured by the early projections, which indicate that the Nigerian people have seen in Atiku Abubakar the kind of leader that they want to lead them into a brighter future”.

While it is still too early to predict the final outcome of the elections, Atiku Abubakar's early success has certainly put him in a strong position as the race enters its final stages.

The statement concluded:

“From the current figures that are available, Atiku is winning in many states in the 6 geo-political zones. We urge our members and party agents to remain steadfast and watchful.”

