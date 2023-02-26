Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, is seriously sad over the massive fire outbreak that destroyed Monday Market in Maiduguri, Borno on Sunday, February 26.

In a statement released by Tinubu's media aide, Tunde Rahman, he expressed readiness to give succour to the victim by assisting in rebuilding the market.

Tinubu said he is in pain (Photo: Tunde Rahman)

Source: Twitter

Stating that he is deeply saddened by the news of the inferno, the APC's candidate in the 2023 general elections said his prayers are with the government, people, and actual victims of the tragedy.

The statement also shared via Twitter by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's senior special assistant on new media, Jubril A. Gawat, read in part:

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the fire that razed down the Maiduguri Monday Market.

“My prayers and thought are with Governor Babagana Zulum, the government and people of Borno state, and the direct victims who lost their wares and life investment to this rather unfortunate inferno that brought down the sprawling market that has been part of the social and economic fabric of Maiduguri for decades.

“I am encouraged by the swift response of Governor Zulum who already addressed the people in a statewide broadcast. The announcement of N1 billion relief fund by the state government is a very good first step in bringing succour to the people and assuring them they are not alone in this very trying and difficult moment.

“I am also with you in prayers that Almighty Allah will recompense the victims in manifold ways so they can quickly get back on their feet.

“While urging the Federal Government and all emergency and relief agencies, donors and public-spirited individuals to extend hands of support to victims, I want to personally pledge that I will contribute handsomely to the rebuilding of the market and relief fund for victims..."

