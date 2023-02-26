The Saturday, February 25, presidential and national election in Rivers was mar by various discrepances

A day after the election, Sunday, February 26, the Independent National Electoral Commission is yet to upload any result

Interestingly the people of Rivers are anxious but and waiting for election results even as INEC declares open the collation center in the state

There is fresh tension in Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State as voters and residents await the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to upload results from the various polling units across the 23 local government areas of the state, a report by The Punch reports.

INEC declares collation center open in Rivers state.

Source: Facebook

Rivers resident anxious as INEC declares collation center open

As of 7 to 8 pm on Saturday, elections were still held in some polling units.

The Bi-modal Voters Accreditation machines malfunctioned in many areas, including Governor Nyesom Wike’s Ward 9, Unit 7 in Rumuiprikon, Obio/Akpor LHA of the state.

The heavy downpour and lightning during the voting hours on Saturday also led to voters seeking shelter and later returning to their polling units.

As of 12pm on Sunday, a day after the election, no result has been uploaded by INEC.

Our correspondent who had been at the INEC office along Aba Road in Port Harcourt since 9 am reports observed that as of 11 am, no result has arrived from any of the local government areas.

Newsmen and election observers have been waiting for hours at the state collation centre for the 2023 election results.

Some voters and party supporters have been eagerly awaiting the fate of their candidates as some of the results being bandied about are conflicting.

Fresh trouble for Wike, INEC as Labour Party demands cancellation of Rivers election, gives strong reason

The Labour Party (LP) on Sunday, February 25, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel elections in some areas in Rivers State.

The LP raised made this call while noting “unverified and manipulated results” arises from Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly.

The party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement, alleged that elections were manipulated in places like Obio/Akpor, Khana, Eleme, Obigbo and Rumukoro amongst others in Rivers.

“They are behaving like armed robbers”, Jonathan gives cryptic description of politicians buying votes

In another development, Former President Goodluck Jonathan described politicians who engage in vote-buying as “armed robbers”.

Jonathan made this assertion immediately after casting his vote on Saturday evening, February 25, spoke in Bayelsa, his home state.

The former president said the conduct of politicians matters during the elections, noting that politics ought to be seen as a “clean business”.

