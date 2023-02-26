Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer in the ongoing 2023 presidential election, has lost the local government of his campaign DG, Akin Osuntokun

Obi lost the Ekiti West local government election in Ekiti State to Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling APC

According to the results declared by INEC, the APC presidential candidate won all the 11 wards in the local government

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti - The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has been defeated in the local government of his Campaign Council Director General, Dr. Akin Osuntokun.

Obi lost the local government, Ekiti West in Ekiti State, to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the saturday’s presidential election, Daily Trust reported.

Why Peter Obi lost campaign DG's Local Government to Tinubu

According to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Local Government Collation Officer, the APC cleared all the 11 wards in the council.

The results showed that APC secured 14,516 votes while the LP scored 391 votes. The People Democratic Party, who came first runner-up, garnered 4,318 votes, while New Nigeria People’s Party got 10 votes.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and Tinubu’s son-in-law, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo are from Ekiti West.

