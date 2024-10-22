Former President Olusegun Obasanjo reacted to the calls for the disintegration of Nigeria

O Tuesday, he lamented the disunity in Nigeria and noted that it has hindered the country’s potential to lead the black race

Despite the country’s current challenges, Obasanjo is optimistic that there will be a turnaround but sent key message to Nigerian leaders

Amid the call for Yoruba Nation, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday, October 22, lamented the state of disunity in the country saying that this is one flaw that has hindered the country from achieving greatness and being the leading light of the entire black race.

Obasanjo speaks on Oodua Republic. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Obasanjo said that despite the uninspiring situation of things in the country, he remains an incurable optimist about things turning around for good for the country “as long as we can look back as a country and correct the mistake of the past.”

The former President blamed regionalism as practised before obtaining independence in October 1960 as the foundation of the country’s prolonged lack of cohesion explaining that “the truth is that at independence, Nigeria emerged with three leaders and so it is a situation of three countries in one ever since.”

As reported by The Punch, Obasanjo disclosed this when he received the 20-member delegation of League of Northern Democrats led by the former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, at his penthouse inside Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

The former President said:

“Yes, you have identified your group as League of Northern Democrats but how I wish you call your group National League of Democrats because where you come from should not be a problem. Where I was born should not be the enemy of my Nigerianess. I will be increasing by being a Nigerian rather than being a member of the Republic of Oodua.

“I am undoubtedly proud to be a Yoruba but my being a Nigerian should not be the enemy of my being a Yoruba…we must get the best man for the job, it doesn’t matter where he comes from. We must get our acts together."

