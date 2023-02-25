President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered his poling unit for presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu scored a total vote of 215 and followed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar who scored 51.

President Buhari has delivered his unit for Tinubu. Photo credit: Haruna Haruna

Source: Twitter

Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) both scored 37 while Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored zero

Source: Legit.ng