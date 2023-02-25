BREAKING: President Buhari Delivers for Tinubu, Records High Votes So Far
by Aanu Adegun
President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered his poling unit for presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
Tinubu scored a total vote of 215 and followed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar who scored 51.
Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) both scored 37 while Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored zero
Source: Legit.ng