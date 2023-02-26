BREAKING: Trouble for PDP as Peter Obi Defeats Atiku with Over 2,500 Votes in Adamawa Ward
- Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has secured a major win in the "territory" of his PDP rival, Atiku Abubakar
- The former governor of Anambra state defeated Atiku with 2,660 votes at Muchalla Ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa state
- Obi polled a total of 4,524 votes while Atiku who hails from Adamawa and his party controls the state followed with 1,864
Mubi North LGA, Adamawa state - The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has sprung a surprise by defeating his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, with 2,660 votes at Muchalla Ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa state.
Atiku is not just from Adamawa but his party controls the state.
Daily Trust reported that the results released from the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the LGA show that Obi polled a total of 4,524 votes while Atiku followed with 1,864.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate polled 340 votes while Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) trailed with 31 votes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
See the full result below:
- APC - 340
- LP - 4524
- NNPP - 31
- PDP - 1864
- Total voters registered 16350
- Total voters accredited 7020
- Total voters cast 6995
- Total valid 6826
- Total rejected 169
2023 presidential election: Tinubu defeats Atiku in Nuhu Ribadu's polling unit
In another report, Tinubu defeated Atiku at Unit 022 Aliyu Mustapha College Yola, Adamawa.
The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and strong ally of Tinubu, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu voted at the polling unit. The result below:
- APC - 140
- PDP - 68
- LP - 11
2023 presidency: PDP's Atiku casts his vote in Adamawa, speaks on voting process
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku cast his vote in his hometown of Adamawa.
Speaking after performing his civic duty, Atiku expressed optimism that the process will be hitch-free for voters, Punch reports.
The former vice president said the process was simple and easy and that he cast his vote without any problem.
Source: Legit.ng