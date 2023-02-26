Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has secured a major win in the "territory" of his PDP rival, Atiku Abubakar

Mubi North LGA, Adamawa state - The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has sprung a surprise by defeating his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, with 2,660 votes at Muchalla Ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

Atiku is not just from Adamawa but his party controls the state.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi secured a crucial victory in Adamawa ward. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the results released from the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the LGA show that Obi polled a total of 4,524 votes while Atiku followed with 1,864.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate polled 340 votes while Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) trailed with 31 votes.

See the full result below:

APC - 340

LP - 4524

NNPP - 31

PDP - 1864

Total voters registered 16350

Total voters accredited 7020

Total voters cast 6995

Total valid 6826

Total rejected 169

