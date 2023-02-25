The All Progressives Congress has floored the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party in Ogun state

This is as the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo delivered his Ward I, Polling Unit 14, Egunrege, Ikenne, Ogun State for the APC

Interestingly, Osinbajo voted in his Ikenne country home, Ikenne for the first time after his unit was transferred from Lagos State

In a new move that would surprise many Nigerians is the latest development at the Vice Presdient Yemi Osinbajo's territory.

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won at the polling unit of VP Osinbajo in the Ikenne area of Ogun State.

At Osinbajo’s polling unit in Ojurege Ward 1, polling unit 14, on Saturday, February 25, the former governor of Lagos state, Tinubu scored 33 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled scored 9 votes, while Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, polled 7 votes, Daily Trust reported.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins in Osinbajo's polling unit.

Source: Facebook

Sixty voters out of the 110 registered voters at the polling unit participated in the election which had 8 voided votes on Saturday, February 25, Vanguard report added.

