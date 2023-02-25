President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered his poling unit for presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tinubu scored a total vote of 523 and followed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar who scored PDP.

President Buhari has delivered his unit for Tinubu. Photo credit: Haruna Haruna

Source: Twitter

Other candidates like Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) both scored zero.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng