More elections data continues to flood in as the ongoing 2023 general elections reach a fever pitch

According to real-time data from Yiaga Africa, 40 critical incidents have been recorded so far at the ongoing polls

The civil society organisation called on INEC to mitigate several shortcomings observed in polling units across the federation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Real-time election data released by Yiaga Africa in its mid-day report reveals that it recorded 40 critical incidents gathered from its trained and accredited observers across the federation.

This development was made known by Yiaga Africa's 'Watching the Vote' chairman, Dr Hussaini Abdu, at a press briefing held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Saturday, February 25.

Yiaga Africa urged INEC to investigate the reason behind the late deployment of election materials across polling units. Photo: @YIAGA

Source: Twitter

According to Dr Abdu, the Yiaga Africa's 'Watching the Vote' observers recorded critical incidents in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo state, where Adhoc staff shortages were prevalent due to poor remuneration and fear of attacks as most of the officials were corp members or students.

Similarly, data from Lagos state says:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Yiaga Africa WTV observer reported that at Gbagada Phase II /Bariga/Apelehin/Ogundero St./Onasanwo St. Junction I, the BVAS failed to authenticate both the facial or fingerprint of voters, which resulted in the process being temporarily suspended."

Yiaga Africa's recommendation

At the press briefing observed by Legit.ng's regional reporter, Dr Abdu recommended that INEC increase its voting hours to allow eligible voters to exercise their civic duties stipulated by the law.

Dr Abdu also called on INEC to investigate the reasons for the late deployment of election materials at the various polling units across the federation.

He said:

"Cases of breach of contractual obligations by transport workers should be met with sanctions.

''INEC should implement its guidelines on cases where elections will hold the next day. Where the Commission reschedules election to the following day, it should publish the comprehensive list of affected polling units on its online and offline platforms timeously."

Source: Legit.ng