An urgent redress to the continuous scarcity of the new naira note has been requested by the election observer group, Yiaga Africa

Yiaga Africa's latest pre-election report predicted a possible low voter turnout if the trend persists

Similarly, the election observer group pinpointed a possible disenfranchisement of some eligible voters

FCT, Abuja - Africa’s major electoral observation group, Yiaga Africa, has raised concerns over the continuous scarcity of the naira as a significant area that might negatively impact the 2023 general elections.

This recent development was made known by Yiaga Africa during a press briefing attended by Legit.ng on Thursday, February 23, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

INEC and the federal government have been charged to put an end to the naira scarcity to encourage voter turnouts. Photo: @YIAGA

Source: Twitter

The report released by Yiaga Africa recalled that the scarcity of the naira note has halted a series of business activities and caused many protests across the federation.

The report reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This growing discontent amongst citizens may lead to voter apathy in the form of “protest”, which will eventually lead to low voter turnouts.

“We are also worried that citizens facing these forms of adversities going into the election may be unable to make informed choices at the polls.”

Similarly, Yiaga Africa raised concerns over the possible disenfranchisement of eligible voters whose polling units have been transferred to other policing units with the sole aim of decongestion.

The report recorded that some electorates who participated in the mock election became aware of the relocation on the spot.

The report recommended that:

"While we commend the commission’s recent efforts by providing information on how voters can identify their polling units, we are concerned that not every affected voter may not be able to identify their voting locations before election day.

"This will constitute panic, agitations and potential disenfranchisement on election day."

Other issues the report addressed include security threats, challenges that affected mock accreditation, possible vote trading, and many others.

2023 Elections: Punctuality and More Easy Steps To Conduct Your Voter Accreditation at Your Polling Unit

Meanwhile, as Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections, voters have been urged to acclimatise themselves to the election processes.

Electorates have also been implored to arrive at their polling unit early to help hasten the accreditation process.

Furthermore, it is essential to note that electorates must have their PVC to aid the voter accreditation process.

2023 Presidency: President Buhari Gives Final Instructions To Candidates

In another development, presidential candidates of the forthcoming polls have been urged to keep the peace no matter the outcome.

The President made the appeal at the signing of a peace pact by all candidates at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

He stated that any candidate dissatisfied with the election's outcome should go to a court of law to seek redress.

Source: Legit.ng