Nigerians have been urged to head to the presidential polls with confidence, and their head held up high

In her first visit to Nigeria, US lawmaker Stacey Abrams said citizens must strive to be accountable if they are ready for a better democracy

She made this known in Abuja at a political talk session attended by Legit.ng at the Transcorp Hilton

FCT, Abuja - Former minority leader in the United States House of Representatives, Stacey Abrams, has charged Nigerians with hope and optimism as they head into Saturday, February 25 presidential polls.

Honourable Abrams gave this charge at the 'Democracy Talk Series' organised by Yiaga Africa at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja on Thursday, February 23.

Stacey Abrams is the first black woman to lead in the US House of Representatives, a position she held from 2011 to 2017. Photo: Joe Raedle

According to the US lawmaker, she stated that Nigerians must believe and yearn for transformation while noting that the pathway to it is through accountability which must start with every individual.

While referring to her time growing up with her father, she said:

"My father is the first feminist I know...he told us, don't tell yourself no because other people will tell you what you can do, other people will tell you what you cannot have.

"If you believe it is right if you believe it is righteous, your responsibility is to try."

She stated that democracy could improve if accountability is taken seriously and acknowledging its shortcomings to make it even better.

Abram said:

".... We must believe that democracy can get better, and if we do not call out its flaws, How can we create its perfect?...you cannot do that if you become complacent in the system that allows people to be denied their voices."

Stacey Abrams has served and worked in numerous capacities becoming the first woman in Georgia state's history to lead a party.

She was also the first black woman to lead in the US House of Representatives where she led from 2011 to 2017 four years after she was elected into the US parliament.

Abrams is also the first black woman in America to be the nominee for state governor for a major party.

