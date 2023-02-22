The government of the United States of America has maintained that Nigeria's 2023 general election is important to the World

In fact, the U.S. on Wednesday, Febraury 22, stressed the need for a peaceful election, noting it matters to the World

In a video message to Nigerians by the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the United States said Nigeria’s constitution, like America’s, begins with a simple and profound idea, ‘We the People’

The United States of America has called for a peaceful election in Nigeria, stressing that the Nigerian elections matter to the world.

In a 58 minutes video by Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of States; Samantha Power, USAID Administrator and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, sent to Daily Trust on Wednesday, February 22, by the U.S. Mission Nigeria, the U.S. vowed to continue supporting Nigeria’s democracy.

US task Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: U.S. Department of State

Source: Facebook

US tasks Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election

“And during this election, you, the people of Nigeria have a chance to make your voices heard, to choose your future,” said Blinken.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Your vote matters. This election matters – not only to Nigerians but the rest of the world,” he added.

National Security Council speaks on 2023 presidential election, reveals final position

The National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Muhammmadu Buhari on Wednesday, February 22, announced that the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023 will hold as planned.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, briefed State House reporters on the outcome of the maiden council meeting in 2023 at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Malami said the meeting was fully briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the three service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police and heads of other security agencies about their readiness to provide the necessary security backup for Saturday’s poll.

British High Commissioner sets agenda for Nigeria’s next president on fuel subsidy, poverty

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catrina Laing, has advised that Nigeria’s next president should be considerate in the removal of fuel subsidies in a way not to hurt poor people.

Laing stated this during an interview with Channels Television. She said that the removal of fuel subsidies has to be the top priority of whoever becomes Nigeria’s next leader.

Reports said she listed other priority areas as multiple exchange rates, saying that investors would run away if they cannot secure their forex. She mentioned raising taxes as one of the top priorities for the next president.

Source: Legit.ng