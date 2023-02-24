Comedian I Go Dye wrote an open letter to Nigeria’s outgoing president about the forthcoming election

He begged Muhammadu Buhari not to let anyone lure him into obstructing the general elections

The humour merchant stated that having a free and fair election will be one of the greatest gifts Buhari leaves behind

Ace Nigerian comedian Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has written a letter to the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The humour merchant pleaded with Buhari to do one last honourable thing he would be remembered for in future generations.

Pictures of I Go Dye and President Buhari Credit: @igodye_, @muhammadubuhari

Source: Instagram

I Go Dye counselled Buhari not to allow anyone to mislead him to rig or truncate the upcoming elections. Also, he counselled President Buhari to achieve free and fair elections while leaving a positive legacy.

He further reminded the president that, presumably, the public had chosen to shoulder the cost of the cash shortage to secure a free and fair election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The letter read in part:

"Your excellency, Firstly, as a citizen of this great country and Goodwill Ambassador for Fight Against Corruption, I write you as we walk towards the polls. I feel the pains like majority of Nigerians who are expecting a better Nation at this trying times , nature has bestowed you a great opportunity to conduct this general elections that will determine the fate of Nigerians,once again.

"I want to remind you that you were voted in 2015 as a man of repute by majority of Nigerians and you owe us a deep sense of responsibility in these regards. As it stands today you are the only General left in our democratic system who was part and active at the civil war, so nature has giving you the opportunity to unite this Nation and lead a new path into greatness by establishing the fact that voters are not induced or being intimidated, your legacy in this direction will write your name in the hearts of men, whereby generations unborn will live to honour your offsprings as Noble descendents of a great man so don’t let anyone lure you to truncate the election this is one of the greatest gift you can pass to this generation."

See the post below:

Nigerians join I Go Dye to make demands from Buhari

aisedomcakes:

"If na only this him do fir us as him no fit help is it will be a great dream come true.'

candexy77:

"He is indirectly saying you should vote the right man Obi even for the fact that he’s from APC he can’t just say it directly but if you get sense you will see the clear picture."

ovie_isoko:

"What is I go dye writing here , to a man who doesn't read? Mtchwwwwwwwwwwwwwww."

cocoreuben:

"Doing the right thing at the wrong time wouldn't put your name down in the sands of time."

isaacbobangel:

"May God bless Nigeria and let the choosing one win according to the wish of d massess."

iambamidelejohn:

"Him get ear problem ooo. And in as much as u no include I "assure" you, him no go understand."

Kate Henshaw replies Atiku Abubakar for daring youths to vote Labour Party

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar insinuated that Peter Obi and his political party lacked structure.

The one-time vice-president of the country believes that Nigerian youths will make little or no effort towards the victory of the Labour Party.

In response, Nollywood's Kate Henshaw accused him of arrogance and pointed out that the proportion of youths is far greater than that of the elderly.

Source: Legit.ng