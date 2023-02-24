Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge as Nigeria's next president from the Saturday, February 25, election.

Ayodele in a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, disclosed that Atiku is the candidate among others given the divine mandate to fix Nigeria in only one term, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Among the God-given assignments Atiku is to embark upon as listed by the cleric are restructuring, fixing the education sector, reducing the price of petrol, and reviving the economy.

However, Ayodele warned that the former vice president will incur God's wrath on himself if he fails to carry out the tasks.

Claiming that his prophecy is not a campaign for the PDP flag-bearer, he noted that if Atiku does not win the presidential election, Nigerians will suffer more than ever before.

Part of his statement said:

“Among these three candidates, Atiku has been given an assignment from God to fix the nation within four years. If God gives Atiku victory in this election, he is to use only four years for this special assignment.

“If he wins and refuses to do the will of God for the people, he will see the wrath of God.

“He will not complete his term because God’s anger will be placed on him. His assignment is to form an all-inclusive government, take care of security within six months, restructure before his term ends, reduce petroleum prices, fix the education sector, and revive the economy.

“He must not start selling Nigeria’s property to his friends and if he does, he will see God’s anger. If God helps him to get there and he neglects all these policies, God’s wrath will be kindled against him.

“I am not saying Atiku will win the election, it’s only the people’s vote that can determine that but I am only saying what God sent me to say to Nigerians; Atiku has an assignment placed into his hands by God to fix the nation within four years.

“It’s your choice to vote for him or not but if he doesn’t emerge, the person that wins will only add to the yoke of Nigerians as it is written in 1king 12vs14. The people will suffer more than they have ever suffered in the past administrations.”

Source: Legit.ng