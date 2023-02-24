BREAKING: Arsonists ‘Bomb’ APC Candidate’s Residence in Rivers Barely 24 Hours to Election
- The life of an APC candidate, Hon Charles Anyanwu has been saved, a few days to the 2023 presidential election
- It was gathered that the House of Assembly Candidate narrowly escaped death as arsonists invade his home
- Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police command has confirmed the sad development and launched a fresh investigation
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Less than twenty-four hours to the 2023 presidential poll, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Candidate for Etche Constituency in Rivers State, Hon Charles Anyanwu, has narrowly escaped death as arsonists attacked his residence in Port Harcourt.
He was said to have survived an attack a few days ago when some yet-to-be identified gunmen shot at his convoy while he was on a campaign rally in Etche, his local government area.
Rivers APC candidate's residence attacked
Sources close to the candidate informed Daily Trust that the arsonists invaded Anyanwu’s residence and detonated an improvised substance suspected to be dynamites.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
The good news is that there was no loss of life during the incident but the sad thing is that the candidate’s buildings and property were destroyed.
Police react
The Rivers State Police Command spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said the matter was being investigated.
Police suspect IPOB/ESN members over killing of LP Senatorial candidate, 5 others in Enugu
On Wednesday, February 22, unknown gunmen launched an attack in Enugu state and killed Labour Party senatorial candidate representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu.
The politician was killed while returning from one campaign rally at the southern state of Enugu.
The attackers burnt the late Oyibo Chukwu's body after they shot him dead.
Gunmen kidnap Imo monarch’s wife, set houses of APC, LP chairmen ablaze
On Wednesday, February 22, gunmen kidnapped the wife of the traditional ruler of the Amuro autonomous community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Ugoeze Umugborogu.
Apart from kidnapping the monarch’s wife, the rampaging gunmen also burnt the country homes of the chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) in Amuro ward.
The development caused panic in the community as residents fled their homes.
A source who pleaded anonymity disclosed to The Punch that the attackers set the houses ablaze immediately they arrived at the compounds.
Source: Legit.ng