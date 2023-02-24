The life of an APC candidate, Hon Charles Anyanwu has been saved, a few days to the 2023 presidential election

It was gathered that the House of Assembly Candidate narrowly escaped death as arsonists invade his home

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police command has confirmed the sad development and launched a fresh investigation

Less than twenty-four hours to the 2023 presidential poll, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Candidate for Etche Constituency in Rivers State, Hon Charles Anyanwu, has narrowly escaped death as arsonists attacked his residence in Port Harcourt.

He was said to have survived an attack a few days ago when some yet-to-be identified gunmen shot at his convoy while he was on a campaign rally in Etche, his local government area.

Arsonists invade Hon Charles Anyanwu residence, few hours to the 2023 election. Photo credit: Hon Charles Anyanwu

Source: Facebook

Rivers APC candidate's residence attacked

Sources close to the candidate informed Daily Trust that the arsonists invaded Anyanwu’s residence and detonated an improvised substance suspected to be dynamites.

The good news is that there was no loss of life during the incident but the sad thing is that the candidate’s buildings and property were destroyed.

Police react

The Rivers State Police Command spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe Koko, said the matter was being investigated.

