Some southeast state have been under attack in recent days, as the 2023 presidential election approaches

In fact, unknown gunmen launched a fresh attack on Wednesday, February 22, at the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State

This is as armed men abducted the wife of a monarch in the LGA and as well burnt down the houses of APC, Labour Party chairmen

On Wednesday, Febraury 22, gunmen kidnapped the wife of the traditional ruler of Amuro autonomous community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Ugoeze Umugborogu.

Apart from kidnapping the monarch’s wife, the rampaging gunmen also burnt the country homes of the chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) in Amuro ward.

Imo state has been under attack in recent days. Photo credit: Governor Hope Uzodinma

Source: Facebook

Resident flee their homes

The development caused panic in the community as residents fled their homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A source who pleaded anonymity but disclosed to The Punch that the attackers set the houses ablaze as soon as they arrived at the compounds.

The source said

”Ugoeze Umugborogu, the wife of the late king of Amuro autonomous community, has been kidnapped.

“After kidnapping the woman, they went to the house of the Labour Party chairman in Amuro ward, Ifediora Umegboroagu and razed it. The man and his family were away when they struck.

“They equally razed the house of the APC chairman in the ward. This is going out of hand. The government should come to our rescue.”

Tension in southeast state as gunmen attack PDP candidate, kill driver

Legit.ng reported earlier that gunmen attacked the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 22, at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South local government area of the state.

Legit.ng gathers that the hoodlums killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy.

APGA governorship candidate escapes death in Ebonyi as gunmen attack convoy, kill driver, 5 people missing

Similarly, gunmen recently attacked the convoy of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi state, Bernard Odoh.

The Ebonyi APGA governorship candidate's media aide, Charles Otu, confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Thursday night, February 2. Otu said his principal was returning from a campaign rally when they ran into the ambush at the Rest House area along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway.

He added that the gunmen opened fire and shot at the driver of the Sienna conveying Odoh. The driver later died due to the severity of the gunshot injuries he sustained.

Source: Legit.ng