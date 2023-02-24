Unknown gunmen recently killed the Enugu senatorial candidate running under the platform of Labour Party

The sad incident which occurred on Wednesday, Fewbrauryy 22, has gathered reactions in the polity and the police is not willing to let it sweep under its carpet

In fact, in a new development, the police is suspecting IPOB and ESN over the killing of the politician and five others within a space of days, as the 2023 polls approaches

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

On Wednesday, February 22, unknown gunmen launched an attack in Enugu state and killed Labour Party senatorial candidate representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu.

The politician was killed while returning from one campaign rally at the southern state of Enugu.

Enugu police speaks on death of Oyibo Chukwu and five others. Photo credit: Oyibo Chukwu, Labour Party

Source: Facebook

The attackers burnt the late Oyibo Chukwu's body after they shot him dead.

Sadly, the gunmen also killed five supporters of that were in the car with Oyibo Chukwu.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Police react

The death of the politician happened three days before the Saturday, February 25, general elections that has been described as the country's most most competitive polls in 24 years.

Reacting, the Enugu Police Command has confirmed the killing of Labour Party (LP)’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East Oyibo Chukwu and his personal assistant by gunmen.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, fdc, in a statement said it has ordered a discreet investigations and manhunt of the criminal elements that are suspected to be IPOB/ESN members, BBC Pidgin report confirmed on Friday, February 24.

Meanwhile, Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwu in a statement said the incident happened Wednesday, February 22, when the assailants on a Hilux vehicle, attacked and set ablaze Chukwu’s campaign vehicle, The Guardian report added.

Ndukwu explained that the gunmen,

“Attacked and set ablaze the campaign vehicle of the Labour Party, at Eke-Otu Amechi-Awkunanaw Enugu, burning to death the Party’s Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu (male) and his Personal Assistant (male) who was with him in the vehicle.

“However, the miscreants were repelled by security operatives while attempting to also attack the convoy of the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at Eke, Agbani, Nkanu West LGA.”

Peter Obi reacts

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi called on security agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for arrest, repatriation of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria

Recall that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate Ekpa to Nigeria, saying he is responsible for killings and violence in the southeast.

In a statement by its Secretary General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group noted that economic activities and other businesses were paralysed due to insecurity.

Ohanaeze said it had identified Ekpa as being responsible for current killings in Anambra, Imo, Enugu and Ebonyi states

Source: Legit.ng