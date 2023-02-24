The arrival of the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, back to Kano was greeted with a resounding welcome

Women, youths and children trooped out in their numbers to welcome the former Kano state governor

Several supporters were seen donning the trademark red cap and veils of the Kwankwasiyya movement

Kano, Kano - The streets of Kano took a bow, reckoned and acknowledged the presence of the presidential bannerman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, during his homecoming.

His return to Kano was the last lap of his presidential election campaign after a successful rally across the federation.

Thousands of Kwankwaso supporters trooped out in large numbers and sang his praise in an emotional homecoming. Photo: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Kwankwaso will be casting his vote at the Madobi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the thousands of supporters who trooped out in their numbers to welcome the former Kano state governors comprised of youths and women donning their red caps and veil, a signature of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

NNPP gubernatorial candidate Engr accompanied Kwankwaso. Abba K. Yusuf, his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and all the three Senatorial candidates of the party in Kano state.

While addressing the talks on the Kano state police command directive that all political rallies should be halted due to imminent violence, the NNPP spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said:

“We have thwarted the APC scheme to deny our members, supporters and stakeholders their fundamental freedom of political association as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We welcome the development from the joint security operation of the army, police and civil defence personnel who have arrested over 300 political thugs assigned to orchestrate attack on the motorcade of our presidential candidate.”

Reacting to the comment of Bature, the deputy spokesperson of the APC campaign council, Garba Yusuf Abubakar, said:

“We are not involved because we had withdrawn our campaign based on the advice by the police to all political parties."

