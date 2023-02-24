Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, the PDP senatorial candidate for Enugu east, has called on INEC to postpone the district election over death of Oyibo Chukwu, his LP counterpart

Chimaroke Nnamani, the senator representing Enugu east, also seeking re-election to the red chamber, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the Saturday, February 25 national assembly election in his senatorial district.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, February 24, the senator made the call while condemning the killing of Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu east.

What Nnamani said about LP sentorial candidate who was assassinated

Chukwu was murdered alongside his special assistant and 4 others on Wednesday, February 22, by unknown gunmen in the district.

According to the police spokesperson of the police in the state, Daniel Ndukwu, the politician was killed when the assailants in a Hilux vehicle attacked his campaign vehicle and set it ablazed.

But Nnamani, while sending his condolence to the bereaved family, he called security agencies to fish out the criminals and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

He, however, dismissed the notion that:

"Any suggestion that the deceased was favoured to win the election is ridiculous to say the least. It is only a party that thrives on deception and social media stunts that would claim it was about defeating a sitting senator and past two-term governor of the state with a candidate that was largely unknown (may his soul rest in peace). Indeed, the postponement will allow the world to see how it has been scammed by the Labour Party."

