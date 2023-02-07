Chimaroke Nnamani, the suspended senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated that his suspension from the party cannot stand a legal test.

The senator representing Enugu west in a statement on Monday, February 6, described the move by the PDP as “incurably messy”, The Cable reported.

In January, the former governor was suspended by the national working committee (NWC) over allegations of engaging in anti-party activities.

Debo Ologunagba, the spokesperson of the PDP, announced the suspension, stating that the NWC reached the decision following an “extensive review” of its activities in the country.

Nnamani in 2022, publicly endorsed and expressed his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the lawmaker, his support for Tinubu was due to the failure of the PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

The senator maintained that his suspension was unwarranted and ill-conceived.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He added that the suspension lacked a fair hearing because the party neither inform him of any complaints against him nor was he issued any query

Nnamani said his right to a fair hearing was violated because he was neither informed of any complaints against him nor was he invited to answer any query.

Source: Legit.ng