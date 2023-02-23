The presidential ambition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, received a major boost on Thursday, February 23, as no fewer than 10 political parties and their candidates endorsed the ex-Lagos governor.

Legit.ng reports that the political parties including ZLP, NRM, APP, APM and others declared their support at an event held at the Airport Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

Members of ZLP, APM and other parties who endorsed Tinubu for president.

Source: Original

Speaking on behalf of chairmen of each of the political parties, NRM chairperson in Lagos, Temilola Akinade, said the political parties endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC because he is the most competent amongst the contestants.

She said:

“On behalf of other political parties present here today, we endorsed the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

"We the registered political parties decided to endorse Senator Bola Tinubu because he believes in true federalism. He is a preacher of state police which will bring about peace and stability in the country and also combat insecurity in the land.

"Tinubu believes in equity and justice. He is a man that believes in one Nigeria. We know too well that when he becomes the president the economy of the nation will grow which will lead to economic growth and development.

Tinubu believes in true federalism

Akinade noted that the political parties endorsed Tinubu because he believes in true federalism and the creation of state police.

she said:

"We know too well that when he becomes the president of the country, the economy will grow. We are convinced in his competence for the growth and well-being of the nation. I urge Nigerians to vote for Tinubu and Shettima for a better future.”

Also speaking at the official endorsement, ZLP Lagos state chairman, Adekunle Adenipekun said the endorsement became necessary to secure a better Nigeria.

He said:

“History is taking place today. Today is the day when political parties in Lagos come together to make history as political parties officially declared their support for the presidential candidate of APC because he is the man that can take the country out of its current challenges.”

Representing ZLP from Surulere Constituency, Hon. Uba Oluchi Benedict, Mushin Constituency, Onyebuchi Chioma, Lagos Mainland, Mayowa Ola, Ikorodu Constituency, Adenipebi Abosede, Ifako Ijaiye, Sotonwa Adebayo, Badagry, Lukman Adebola, Alimosho, Hassan Ramon, Ajeromi Ifelodun, AbdulGaniu Taiwo, ZLP Lagos Central, Orji Blessing and Lagos West, Anthony Emeriole.

Ooni of Ife, Other Yoruba Obas from 6 Southwest States Reveal Their Anointed Candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Conference of Yoruba Obas unanimously endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the Saturday, February 25 election.

It was reported that the traditional rulers of the Yoruba people from Ekiti, Lagos, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states disclosed this in a communique issued after a meeting held at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan, in Oyo state.

It was learned that traditional rulers from other Yoruba-speaking states, Kwara and Kogi, also endorsed the former governor of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng