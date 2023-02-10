Barely a few days before the 2023 general election, LP presidential candidate Peter Obi met with stakeholders in the entertainment industry

The likes of Chidi Mokeme, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nkechi Blessing, among others, were in attendance

Hailing Obi after the meeting, Nkechi Blessing described the LP presidential candidate as a calculative man

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi met with stakeholders in the entertainment industry on Thursday, February 9, in Lagos.

Videos from the event have emerged on social media, showing the likes of Kanayo O. Kanayo, Chidi Mokeme, Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare, Nkechi Blessing, among others were present.

Peter Obi met with stakeholders in the entertainment industry. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday @peterpsqaure @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing, who took to her Instagram page to share a video from the event, urged her followers to vote for the LP candidate.

She wrote:

“What a calculcative and sound man…Elections is in few days,don’t Vote your conscience Cus some of una no get conscience.”

Watch the video she shared below:

Watch the video which showed the moment Kanayo presented his book to Obi

Watch the video Peter Okoye shared below:

Netizens react differently to videos from Peter Obi meeting with entertainment industry stakeholders

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

u.c.h.a.y.n.n.a.y.a:

"Seriously....how do people voting against this man live with themselves???"

dimeji_showboy:

"I preferred Sowore instead of Obi, but we all know is Bola Ahmed Tinubu that will win and if Peter Obi win so be it. As we all know that Nigeria will never be better until next 90 years when we are no more."

abigailcute79:

"President wey Dey read book."

ufodiamagodwin:

"May Peter Obi succeed."

themoferewa:

"It’s more of a family meeting and affairs. 99% of people in that room are all Peter Obi kinsmen and women. More reason why it is so evidenced that he can’t even come 2nd in the elections."

h2h_music:

"Association of Igbos in Lagos."

