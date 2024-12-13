A Nigerian lady shared her wedding photos on social media and they melted a lot of hearts after it went viral

The lady also shared the interesting love story of how she and her man met in 2021 at a mutual friend's wedding

She said they both attended the wedding as men in suits and from then on, they struck a relationship that led to a marriage

A Nigerian lady is overjoyed that she has married the man after her heart.

The lady shared the beautiful love story of how she met her man and how they both fell in love with each other.

The lady said she met her husband at a wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@slaybeautystation.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming post shared on TikTok by @slaybeautystation, the lady said she met her man at a mutual friend's wedding.

At the 2021 wedding, they both served as men in suits, after which they struck a relationship.

Their relationship progressed and eventually led to a marriage in 2024. She said they met on January 30, 2021.

The lady noted that a man who would marry a woman would not stress her.

She wrote:

"Forever in my heart. From men in suit to, husband and wife few years later the man for you will not stress you."

Reactions as lady marries man after her heart

@Asa_Nwanyi_Egede said:

"And I be Dey like dress with suit before oooo."

@Victory Tosin said:

"Yes ooo. The man for you will not stress you."

@nurse tee said:

"See as una fresh chaii. Congratulations."

@Ella 123 said:

"Awn awn my birth month."

@Moetex culture said:

"Abi make I day do men on suit."

@kay said:

"God barb me this style."

@vivian said:

"Big congratulations dear. Your new home is blessed."

@ONYIBO asked:

"Bro is the same shoe. You still wear on your wedding day?"

Nigerian man rejects wedding gift

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man rejected a wedding gift given to him by a friend.

The man's friend lives abroad and he sent him N50,000 as a wedding gift.

However, when the man heard the amount, he rejected it on the grounds that it was too small.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng