Peter Obi's presidential ambition has attracted the attention of various international news media in recent times

Like CNN and New York Times, Financial Times has zeroed in on the former governor of Anambra state and his ambition

The Economist, a British weekly newspaper, recently endorsed Obi, saying he is the only candidate who offers hope to Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Financial Times, the world's leading global business publication, says Peter Obi has disrupted a traditional two-horse race in Nigeria's democratic journey.

The British daily business newspaper described the Labour Party presidential candidate as a relative political newcomer who has electrified young voters in the country.

The international media outfit also stated that Obi has rattled his rivals and made the outcome of the forthcoming presidential election much more complicated to predict.

Part of the report read:

“In the first round of voting on February 25, Obi, 61, will take on two more seasoned politicians with much deeper pockets and the backing of well-greased party machines.

“Bola Tinubu, 70, a former governor of Lagos and political kingpin running for the ruling All Progressives Congress party, is considered the man to beat. Atiku Abubakar, 76, a former vice president, is making his sixth run for president as a candidate for the People's Democratic party.

“A few months ago, most Nigerians assumed the contest was between these two wealthy septuagenarians, a depressing prospect for many in a country where the median age is 18.

“By contrast, Obi, a businessman and former governor with a carefully crafted reputation for shunning the accoutrements of power, is something new.”

The report noted that the severe challenge by Obi, the first third-party candidate to make a dent during a campaign, means a run-off for the first time in Nigeria is possible.

2023 elections: Ohanaeze Ndigbo reiterates support for Peter Obi

On its part, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has slammed its women's wing for endorsing Atiku ahead of the election.

Vanguard reports that Ohanaeze's support and endorsement for Obi stands untouchable.

The organisation's national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said the support for Obi is sacrosanct.

2023 elections: "Peter Obi is not the -typical 'African Big Man' leader," CNN says

Earlier, the Cable News Network (CNN) described Obi as "not the typical African Big Man" leader.

The international news channel based in Atlanta, Georgia, said that Obi is acknowledged as a reliable alternative to the two major candidates in the forthcoming presidential election.

CNN also noted that Obi is famed for his frugal approach and is seen as a 'Mr Clean' of Nigerian politics.

'He is seen as the candidate of the youth' - New York Times reports on Peter Obi

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the New York Times described Obi as the candidate of Nigerian youths.

In a report published on Saturday, February 18, the newspaper, with 8.6 million paid digital subscribers worldwide, noted that many young people in Nigeria are channelling their anger at the government to support Obi.

In an interview with the New York-based newspaper, Obi said that young people invest so much hope in him because the leaders they had known never cared for them or Nigeria.

