A few days before the 2023 presidential election, Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi secured another major backing

The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) endorsed the former governor of Anambra state to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari

The group also revealed its position on the controversial Naira redesign policy of the federal government

FCT, Abuja - The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the February 25 elections.

The group of Christian elder statesmen across the geopolitical zones made this known in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, February 21, The Punch reported.

National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has declared its support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the statement was signed by the NCEF's chairman Dr Samuel Gani and Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel.

The statement read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Nigeria requires new leaders, new methods, new policies, and new political parties. In view of the above for equity, justice, inclusiveness, and unity to produce the preferred future for Nigerians.

“The National Christian Elders Forum is endorsing Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the Presidential candidate to be voted for. NCEF encourages all Nigerians of voting age to exercise their civic duty and ensure that they vote for capacity, competency, integrity, and good health. Nigerians, think new!”

Naira redesign policy: NCEF commends FG

Meanwhile, the NCEF commended the federal government for introducing the Naira redesign policy, saying it will curb vote-buying during the 2023 elections.

The group said though the policy has brought some inconvenience to the people, the long-term benefit should be appreciated.

"It is crucial that vote-buying must be prevented at all costs to prevent unqualified and incapable persons from bribing their way into power,” it added.

Nigerians react

Dalha Hashim said:

"Feb 25 election will surely retire some social media clowns and their social media candidate."

Munachi Oji said:

"Peter obi and Yusuf Ahamed Datti the incoming president and Vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria ."

Adams Suleiman said:

"Ee go clear Una by Monday na."

Oyafajo Ayodapo Ayodeji said:

"Jagaban is coming watch out."

Peter Obi, Tinubu or Atiku? The Economist reveals best choice for Nigeria ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, The Economist, a London-based newspaper, has picked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the best choice for Nigeria.

In a recent article, the newspaper said Nigeria desperately needs a new kind of leadership and "Peter Obi offers the best hope of it."

According to the Economist, Obi diagnoses Nigeria’s failings more precisely than his contenders. Nevertheless, the newspaper said the former governor of Anambra state is not much better at explaining how he would fix the problems.

Source: Legit.ng