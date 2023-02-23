Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has spoken on the chances of the top three presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections

Ikpeazu, a PDP chieftain, said the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is a good strategist who won the party's primaries against all odds

The Abia state governor said the presidential candidates of the PDP and the Labour Party, Atiku and Peter Obi, still need to "do one or two things going forward"

Abia - The governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a "good strategist" who should not be ignored.

Ikpeazu said this when asked to rate the chances of the top presidential candidates in the 2023 general election in an interview published by The Nation on Thursday, February 23.

Governor Ikpeazu said the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is a good strategist.

The Abia state governor said Tinubu was never given a chance to win the APC's presidential primary but he managed to clinch the ticket "somehow".

"As for Tinubu, he is a very experienced politician and a very good strategist. If he is in his element, he is going to be very formidable at the end of the day because they never gave him a chance to emerge at the primary, but he emerged somehow.

"So, that same thing could play out. If I’m in this race, I’ll not ignore Tinubu. I will not also ignore any of the candidates," Ikpeazu said.

Atiku, Peter Obi still need to take some actions - Ikpeazu

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu who is one of the G5 Governors not backing Atiku Abubakar said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate needs to take some action.

He made a similar statement regarding the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

"I wouldn’t want to make any predictions now. But, for me, I still believe that the PDP presidential candidate still needs to do one or two things just like I think Obi still has to do one or two things going forward," he said.

Source: Legit.ng