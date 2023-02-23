Presidency: APC Chairman, Adamu, Finally Opens Up On Cabal in Aso Rock

The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, has denied the knowledge of having any cabal working against the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the presidential villa

Adamu alleged that only mafia could identify mafia, and since the presidency has dismissed something of such, then he believed the presidency

Nasir El-Rufai, has made the allegation in several interviews, but the APC national chairman said he has no such knowledge

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied the claim that some cabals are in the presidential villa working against the emergence of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party.

The ruling party's national chairman said this while reacting to the claim made by the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, The Tribune reported.

In several interviews, El-Rufai have alleged that the anointed candidates of the cabals lost to Tinubu during the APC presidential primaries and are plotting against the former governor of Lagos state because of that.

But Adamu, in his reaction, said he was not aware of the cabal at the presidential villa.

He alleged that people make claims when they cannot get things they want or when superior forces defeat theirs in their quest for something.

The chairman said:

“On the issue of cabal in the Villa, well, I don’t belong to the mafia world, and it takes a mafia man to identify another mafia. I am not one. I am not aware that there is a cabal. I have heard and read about it in the papers, but the Presidency has denied it. I don’t work in the presidency, but I trust the presidency, and I believe very strongly that there is no such thing as cabal in the presidency."

