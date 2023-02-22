Emerging reports have confirmed a court ruling ordering the seizure of some assets linked to the Kogi state government

These assets were reported to have been uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

It was gathered that these assets comprise local and foreign properties in Abuja, Lagos and Dubai

A ruling by Justice Nicholas Oweibo has ordered the seizure of at least 14 multi-billion properties situated in Abuja, Lagos and Dubai linked to the Kogi state government.

The ruling was given after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented a case about uncovering these assets.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the presiding judge gave the ruling following an ex parte motion filed and argued by EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, in suit FHC/L/CS/301/2023.

The prosecuting counsel, Oyedepo told the court that all the properties discovered by the EFCC linked to the Kogi state government were suspected to have been acquired through illegal dealings.

In his ruling, the presiding Justice Oweibo sanction the immediate seizure of N400million traced to the state government.

As reported by Sahara reporters, the prosecuting counsel, Oyedepo, further told the court that the N400m was reasonably suspected of having been derived from unlawful activity “and intended to be used for the acquisition of Plot No. 1224 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

The judge also directed the (EFCC) to publish the order within 14 days for any interested party to show cause why the forfeiture order should not be made permanent.

