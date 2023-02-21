The All Progressive Congress (APC) governors are not giving up on the quest against the ban on the old naira notes

In a recent development, the usual suspects, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his colleagues in Kogi and Zamfara file a contempt suit against FG

The suit filed before the Supreme Court had AGF Abubakar Malami and the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, as respondents

Emerging reports have confirmed that Kaduna state, led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Kogi state, led by Governor Yahaya Bello, and Zamfara state, led by Governor Bello Matawalle, has filed a joint suit of contempt before the Supreme Court.

According to The Nation, the suit was filed against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The joint suit against the Attorney General of the Federal and the CBN governor was filed based on the premise of contempt. Photo: Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Malami and Godwin Emefiele.

The suit was filed based on the premise that the duo failed to comply with the apex court's directive to allow the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 denominations of the naira note.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the fresh documents filed before the Supreme Court, the three states – the original plaintiffs in the suit against the naira swap policy of the Federal Government – cautioned the AGF and Emefiele about the consequences of their continued failure to comply with the apex court’s order made on February 3.

The two sets of Form 48, filed by the team of lawyers representing the three states, form part of the applications now awaiting the Supreme Court’s consideration when proceedings resume on Wednesday.

