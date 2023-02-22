The suit involving the CBN, federal government, and some states in Nigeria over the naira redesign policy will be resolved on Wednesday, February 22

This was the position of the Supreme Court whose Justice Inyang Okoro-led five-man panel is presiding over the case

The apex court also said on Wednesday that new parties wishing to join the suit would no longer be allowed

Abuja - According to the Supreme Court, the long dispute over the naira redesign and cash swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must be resolved on Wednesday, February 22.

The seven-member panel led by Justice Inyang Okoro said new parties are no longer allowed to join the suit, Daily Trust reports.

The CBN noted that new parties wishing to join the suit would no longer be allowed to do so (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Justice Okoro on Wednesday noted said new parties would abide by the outcome of the existing suits or file a new one after the determination of the present suit.

The panel said this in response to an application by the Attorney General of Abia State seeking to join the suit as a separate suit similar to the one earlier brought by the Rivers state government.

