BREAKING: Court Gives Verdict On APC Governorship Election Victory
by Bada Yusuf
The appeal court affirmed the victory Biodubn Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Ekiti state governorship election on June 18, 2022.
In a judgment delivered by a 3-man panel member, the court dismissed the suiot filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, over lack of merit.
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng