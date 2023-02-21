The appeal court affirmed the victory Biodubn Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Ekiti state governorship election on June 18, 2022.

In a judgment delivered by a 3-man panel member, the court dismissed the suiot filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, over lack of merit.

